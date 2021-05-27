Area golfers finish season at state tournament

Wayne and Tri County Northeast golfers finished the season during the two-day Nebraska State Boys Golf Championships.

In Class B action at Columbus’ Elks Club, Tanner Walling of Wayne finished in the top 20, tying for 19th with a two-day total of 166. He shot an 81 on the first day and added an 85 in action Wednesday, finishing three shots short of reaching the medal stand.

Another Wayne High golfer, Bo Armstrong, shot back-to-back rounds of 89 to finish with a 178, tying for 40th in the 75-golfer field, Mount Michael’s Luke Gutschewski led the Knights to the state team title and won individual honors with a 2-under 142.

In Class C action at Kearney Country Club, Nathan Oswald of Tri County Northeast tied for 41st out of 93 golfers with a two-day total of 184. He shot a 91 on Tuesday and a 93 on Wednesday.

Oswald’s teammate, Garrett Blanke, tied for 57th overall with a 194, shooting a 99 on Tuesday and a 95 on Wednesday.