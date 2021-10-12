Area golfers improve at State Girls Golf meet

COLUMBUS -- Both the LCC girls golf team and Wayne junior Riley Haschke improved their first-day efforts on the second day of the Class C Girls Golf State Championships Tuesday at the Elks Country Club.

Haschke, who shot a 104 on Monday, was on fire early with a 41 on the front nine on her way to a 93 for the second day, finishing tied for 28th with a two-day total of 197, good for a tie for 28th out of 93 golfers.

Sarah Karnes once again led the Lady Bears with a 90 on the second day, finishing with a 186 for the two-day tournament and tying for 17th place overall.

Karnes was followed by Delaney Hall, who shot 101 to finish with a 205; Hope Swanson followed her 109 with a 106 to finish at 215, Sidney Groene added a 108 to her Monday round of 112 to finish with a 220, and Maddy Graham shot 113 on Monday and 111 on Tuesday to finish with a 224.

As a team, LCC finished 10th out of 15 teams with a two-day total of 826.

Broken Bow defended its state title with a 719, 26 shots ahead of runner-up Columbus Scotus. Scotus' Cecilia Arndt shot a 157 to claim individual honors by three shots over Lynzi Becker of Cozad.

Class C State Golf at Columbus Elks CC

Team Standings

Broken Bow 719, Columbus Scotus 745, Lincoln Lutheran 775, West Point-Beemer 789, Valentine 792, Lincoln Christian 805, Cozad 810, Grand Island CC 816, Mitchell 817, LCC 826, O’Neill 836, Superior 856, Fullerton 873, Archbishop Bergan 911, Creek Valley 961.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Cecilia Arndt, Scotus, 157; 2. Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 160; 3. Payton Wise, Kimball, 161; 4. (Tie) Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, and Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 162; 6. Angela Messere, GICC, 167; 7. Emery Custer, BB, 170; 8. Rachael Volin, LL, 173; 9. Camryn Johnson, BB, 175; 10. Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 178.

Area Results

LCC — Sarah Karnes 186, Delaney Hall 205, Hope Swanson 215, Sidney Groene 220, Maddy Graham 224.

WAYNE — Riley Haschke, 197.