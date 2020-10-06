Home / Sports / Area golfers punch tickets to state

Area golfers punch tickets to state

Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:59pm mikecarnes

One area team and one individual will compete in state golf tournament competition next week.

Wayne High senior Natalie Bentjen carded a 97, good enough for ninth place in the B-2 district tournament at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair, to earn her trip to the state tournament. She will compete in the Class B state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls earned one of the three team qualifying spots to the Class C tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus, finishing third in the C-3 district at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.

Sarah Karnes finished third with a 92 to lead the Lady Bears, while Jadyn Kinkaid placed ninth with a 96. Rounding out the Lady Bear effort was Sidney Groene with a 106, Hope Swanson with a 108 and Delaney Hall with a 117.

The Lady Bears finished third in the district with a 402, finishing behind champion West Point-Beemer (377) and runner-up Battle Creek (400).

State tournament action is 36 holes over two days. Both tournaments will begin Monday at 9 a.m. local time.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here