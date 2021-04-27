Area tracksters qualify for Classic

A number of track and field athletes from the area have qualified for the Norfolk Track and Field Classic that will take place Thursday at Norfolk High School.

Athletes qualify based on their best recorded efforts through Saturday’s competition. Late additions may be added prior to the start of action, which begins at 3 p.m.

Area athletes who have qualified include:

Area boys athletes

WAYNE — 400 relay, Layne Evans (300 hurdles), Alex Phelps (300 hurdles), Jesus Zavala (3,200), 1,600 relay, Treyton Blecke (high jump)

WAKEFIELD — Blake Brown (100, 200), Cade Johnson (1,600), 400 relay, Justin Erb (400, 200), 1,600 relay

WINSIDE — Gabe Escalante (400, 200)

LCC — Deagan Puppe (110 hurdles)

Area girls athletes

WAYNE — 3,200 relay, Faith Powicki (800), Kiara Krusemark (800), Brooklyn Kruse (Shot put, Discus), Andi Belt (Triple jump)

WAKEFIELD — Jordan Metzler (400, 300 hurdles, Triple jump), Anna Lundahl (Discus)