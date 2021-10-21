Area volleyball subdistricts announced

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced volleyball subdistrict pairings for tournaments that begin Monday.

Wayne will compete in the C1-7 subdistrict at Pierce. The third-seeded Blue Devils will face No. 2 Battle Creek in Monday's opening round, with the winner advancing to Tuesday's 7 p.m. final.

Area subdistricts are as follows:

C1-7 at Pierce

Monday's Schedule

#4 B-R/L-D vs. #5 Winnebago, 5 p.m.

#3 Wayne vs. #2 Battle Creek, 6:15 p.m.

#1 Pierce vs. B-R/LD vs. Winnebago winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Final, 7 p.m.

C2-5 at Crofton

Monday's Schedule

#4 LCC vs. #5 Hartington-Newcastle, 5 p.m.

#3 Ponca vs. #2 Wakefield, 6:15 p.m.

#1 Crofton vs. LCC/H-N winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Final, 7 p.m.

D1-7 at Wausa

Monday's Schedule

#4 Tri County NE vs. #5 Walthill, 5 p.m.

#3 Hartington CC vs. #2 Osmond, 6:30 p.m.

#1 Wausa vs. 4/5 winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Final, 7 p.m.

D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis

Monday's Schedule

#4 Winside vs. #5 St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.

#3 Randolph vs. #2 Riverside, 6 p.m.

#1 Humphrey SF vs. 4/5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Final, 6:30 p.m.