Area volleyball subdistricts announced
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced volleyball subdistrict pairings for tournaments that begin Monday.
Wayne will compete in the C1-7 subdistrict at Pierce. The third-seeded Blue Devils will face No. 2 Battle Creek in Monday's opening round, with the winner advancing to Tuesday's 7 p.m. final.
Area subdistricts are as follows:
C1-7 at Pierce
Monday's Schedule
#4 B-R/L-D vs. #5 Winnebago, 5 p.m.
#3 Wayne vs. #2 Battle Creek, 6:15 p.m.
#1 Pierce vs. B-R/LD vs. Winnebago winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Final, 7 p.m.
C2-5 at Crofton
Monday's Schedule
#4 LCC vs. #5 Hartington-Newcastle, 5 p.m.
#3 Ponca vs. #2 Wakefield, 6:15 p.m.
#1 Crofton vs. LCC/H-N winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Final, 7 p.m.
D1-7 at Wausa
Monday's Schedule
#4 Tri County NE vs. #5 Walthill, 5 p.m.
#3 Hartington CC vs. #2 Osmond, 6:30 p.m.
#1 Wausa vs. 4/5 winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Final, 7 p.m.
D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis
Monday's Schedule
#4 Winside vs. #5 St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.
#3 Randolph vs. #2 Riverside, 6 p.m.
#1 Humphrey SF vs. 4/5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Final, 6:30 p.m.