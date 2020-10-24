Area volleyball subdistricts set

Subdistrict volleyball tournament play begins Monday, with the top seeds in each bracket serving as tournament host.

Wayne will play host to the C1-6 subdistrict and will face either Homer or Winnebago in the opening round.

Winners of the 12 subdistricts and four wild cards will advance to district play on Saturday, with winners advancing to the state tournament.

Schedules are as follows:

C1-6 at Wayne — Monday: (4) Homer vs. (5) Winnebago, 4:30 p.m.; (2) Battle Creek vs. (3) Pierce, 6 p.m.; Homer/Winnebago winner vs. (1) Wayne, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Semifinal winners 7 p.m.

C2-4 at Bancroft — Monday: (1) B-R/L-D vs. (4) Omaha Nation, 6 p.m. (2) Pender vs. (3) Wakefield, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

C2-5 at Ponca — Monday: (4) North Central vs. (5) Creighton, 5 p.m.; (2) LCC vs. (3) Crofton, 6:15 p.m.; NC/Creighton winner vs. (1) Ponca, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

D1-3 at Humphrey — Monday: (4) Osmond vs. (5) Plainview, 5 p.m.; (2) Wausa vs. (3) Tri County Northeast, 6:15 p.m. Osmond/Plainview winner vs. (1) Humphrey/LHF, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D2-5 at Wynot — Monday: (4) Walthill vs. (5) Santee, 5 p.m.; (2) Randolph vs. (3) Winside, 6:30 p.m.; Walthill/Santee winner vs. (1) Wynot, 8 p.m. Tuesday: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.