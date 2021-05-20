Athletes honored at Wayne High Awards Night

Wayne High athletes were honored with awards earned during the 2020-21 school year at Monday’s Athletic Awards Night at Wayne High School.

Inducted into the Wayne High Athletics Hall of Fame were athletes Karissa (Hochstein) Parks, Jeff Lutt and Jacob Zeiss, along with the 1942 Class B state champion boys basketball team.

Most Valuable Player awards in each sport included:

Boys Cross Country: Jesus Zavala

Girls Cross Country: Laura Hassemann

Football: Reid Korth

Girls Golf: Natalie Bentjen

Softball: Kendall Dorey

Volleyball: Lauren Pick

Boys Basketball: Tanner Walling

Girls Basketball: Brooklyn Kruse

Wrestling: Reece Jaqua

Boys Bowling: Brogan Foote

Girls Bowling: Jamie Janke

Baseball: Jacob Kneifl

Boys Golf: Tanner Walling

Boys Track: Layne Evans

Girls Track: Brooklyn Kruse

Other awards presented included:

— Distinguished Athlete: Reid Korth and Brooklyn Kruse

— Terry Johnson Award: Frantzdie Barner

— Moller Memorial Award: Jacob Kneifl and Natalie Bentjen

— Booster Club Scholarships: Andi Belt, Nolan Hunke, Reid Korth, Koby Nelson

— Sportsmanship Award: Reid Korth and Laura Hasemann

— Stan Stednitz Memorial Cross Country Award: Christopher Woerdemann and Laura Hasemann

— Larry Gamble Memorial Award: Raul Palma

— KTCH/KCTY Runza Scholarship: Jacob Kneifl and Emily Longe

— Master Sports Award: Andi Belt, Nolan Hunke, Reid Korth, Koby Nelson

— Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State: Reagan Backer, Brandon Bartos, Natalie Bentjen, Treyton Blecke, Courtney Brink, James Dorcey, Kendall Dorey, Nicole Fertig, Peyton French, Nolan Hunke, Jacob Kneifl, Kiara Krusemark, Nathan Kufner-Rodriguez, Emily Longe, Mikaela McManigal, Lane Muhs, Hope O’Reilly, Lauren Pick, Sydney Redden, Taytum Sweetland, Colton Vovos, Tanner Walling, Ethan Wibben, Christopher Woerdemann.