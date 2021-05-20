Athletes honored at Wayne High Awards Night
Wayne High athletes were honored with awards earned during the 2020-21 school year at Monday’s Athletic Awards Night at Wayne High School.
Inducted into the Wayne High Athletics Hall of Fame were athletes Karissa (Hochstein) Parks, Jeff Lutt and Jacob Zeiss, along with the 1942 Class B state champion boys basketball team.
Most Valuable Player awards in each sport included:
Boys Cross Country: Jesus Zavala
Girls Cross Country: Laura Hassemann
Football: Reid Korth
Girls Golf: Natalie Bentjen
Softball: Kendall Dorey
Volleyball: Lauren Pick
Boys Basketball: Tanner Walling
Girls Basketball: Brooklyn Kruse
Wrestling: Reece Jaqua
Boys Bowling: Brogan Foote
Girls Bowling: Jamie Janke
Baseball: Jacob Kneifl
Boys Golf: Tanner Walling
Boys Track: Layne Evans
Girls Track: Brooklyn Kruse
Other awards presented included:
— Distinguished Athlete: Reid Korth and Brooklyn Kruse
— Terry Johnson Award: Frantzdie Barner
— Moller Memorial Award: Jacob Kneifl and Natalie Bentjen
— Booster Club Scholarships: Andi Belt, Nolan Hunke, Reid Korth, Koby Nelson
— Sportsmanship Award: Reid Korth and Laura Hasemann
— Stan Stednitz Memorial Cross Country Award: Christopher Woerdemann and Laura Hasemann
— Larry Gamble Memorial Award: Raul Palma
— KTCH/KCTY Runza Scholarship: Jacob Kneifl and Emily Longe
— Master Sports Award: Andi Belt, Nolan Hunke, Reid Korth, Koby Nelson
— Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State: Reagan Backer, Brandon Bartos, Natalie Bentjen, Treyton Blecke, Courtney Brink, James Dorcey, Kendall Dorey, Nicole Fertig, Peyton French, Nolan Hunke, Jacob Kneifl, Kiara Krusemark, Nathan Kufner-Rodriguez, Emily Longe, Mikaela McManigal, Lane Muhs, Hope O’Reilly, Lauren Pick, Sydney Redden, Taytum Sweetland, Colton Vovos, Tanner Walling, Ethan Wibben, Christopher Woerdemann.