Auburn teams claim Shootout titles

Thu, 12/31/2020 - 7:38pm mikecarnes

Auburn took home both championship trophies from the 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout as both the boys and girls defeated Pierce in the first-place matchups Thursday at Wayne State College.

In girls action, the Lady Bulldogs came away with a 36-33 win over Pierce, while the Auburn boys pulled away late for a 53-41 win over the Bluejays.

In third-place action, Pender posted a 71-17 win over Wayne to claim consolation honors. In the boys game, Brandon Bartos hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Blue Devils a 31-29 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic to claim the consolation trophy.

In other action, the LCC girls finished seventh with a 45-34 win over Homer, while the LCC boys claimed fifth-place honors with a 65-37 win over Homer.

Thursday’s Results
Boys Results
Seventh Place — Winnebago 85, Pender 42
Fifth Place — LCC 65, Homer 37
Third Place — Wayne 31, Hartington CC 29
Championship — Auburn 53, Pierce 41
Girls Results
Seventh Place — LCC 45, Homer 34
Fifth Place — Hartington CC 67, Winnebago 62 (OT)
Third Place — Pender 71, Wayne 17
Championship — Auburn 39, Pierce 36

Summaries
Boys Games
Winnebago 85, Pender 42
Pender          12  13  12    5  —  42
Winnebago    31  21  20  13  —  85
PENDER — Maise 17, Vogt 8, Trimble 5, Rabass 5, Breitbarth 2, Walsh 2, Krusemark 2, Beckman 1.
WINNEBAGO — Earth 34, Bass 17, Crossbear 9, Bernie 9, Decora 6, Kearnes 4, LaPointe 2, Bassette 2, Berridge 2.
LCC 65, Homer 37
LCC      13  10  20  22  —  65
Homer    9    8    7  13  — 37
LCC — Haisch 23, Hartung 12, Schmitt 9, Hall 6, Rath 4, Erwin 3, Roberts 2, Olson 2, Da. Puppe 2, Martin 2.
HOMER — T. Harris 12, Kinzie 7, K. Harris 6, Gilster 5, Schreier 4, Rasmussen 3.
Wayne 31, Hartington CC 29
Hartington CC    12    2    6    9  —  29
Wayne                  9    7    4  11  —  31
HARTINGTON CC — T. Thoene 8, M. Thoene 8, Joachimsen 4, Carson Arens 3, Kuehn 2, Carter Arens 2, Bernecket 2.
WAYNE — Bartos 16, Judd 5, Vovos 3, Phelps 3, Agoumba 2, Jones 2.
Auburn 53, Pierce 41
Pierce     13    9  12    7  —  41
Auburn    17  11  11  14  —  53
PIERCE — Brahmer 19, Watts 9, Dale 4, Race 3, Roth 3, Scholting 3.
AUBURN — C. Binder 18, Frary 13, R. Binder 11, M. Binder 6, Patzel 3, Balensperger 2.

Girls Games
LCC 45, Homer 34
LCC        2  16  13  14  —  45
Homer    9    4  11  10  —  34
LCC — Hall 14, Ericksen 11, Urwiler 6, Johnson 5, Kuhlman 5, Wolfgram 3, Christensen 1.
HOMER — Johnson 12, Rasmussen 9, Harsma 6, Hightree 5, Elsea 2.
Hartington CC 67, Winnebago 62
Hartington CC    11  13  13  19  11  —  67
Winnebago         18  15  15    8    6  —  62
HARTINGTON CC — Wortmann 34, Kathol 12, Steffen 8, Heimes 8, Dickes 3, Uttecht 2.
WINNEBAGO — Snyder 29, Deal 13, Cleveland 6, Valentino 6, Harlan 4, Kearnes 2, Means 2.
Pender 71, Wayne 17
Pender    28  25  10    8  —  71
Wayne      4    7    3    3  —  17
PENDER — Ostrand 14, Felber 13, Wegner 10, Lemkuhl 9, Heise 8, Prokop 6, Fry 6, Kneifl 3, Miller 2.
WAYNE — Kruse 6, McManigal 3, Powicki 3, Jones 2, Haase 2, Krusemark 1.
Auburn 39, Pierce 36
Auburn      7    8  16    8  —  39
Pierce       3    7  11  15  —  36
PIERCE — M. Moeller 17, Meier 7, K. Moeller 6, Sindelar 3, Wragge 2, Simmons 1.
AUBURN — Binder 16, Darnell 12, Swanson 5, Kirkpatrick 3, Franke 2, Grant 1.

