Blue Devil golfers just miss on team qualifying

It was a bittersweet end to the spring golf season for the Wayne High boys golf team.

On the bright side, two golfers finished in the top 10 to earn spots in next week’s Class B State Boys Golf Championships in Columbus

That was offset by the team’s overall finish, which left them just two shots shy of qualifying as a team and three shots short of winning the district championship.

The Blue Devils were in contention throughout the day, as Mount Michael, Pierce and Bennington battled Wayne for one of the three team qualifying spots in the 12-team district meet held Monday at Wayne Country Club.

In the end, Mount Michael edged Pierce in a one-hole playoff to claim the district title, while Bennington finished two shots ahead of Wayne for the third and final team spot. The Badgers shot a 327 to the Blue Devils’ 329.

Tanner Walling and Bo Armstrong will both represent Wayne in next week’s state tournament. Walling, a junior, was near the top most of the day and finished with a 79. Armstrong, a sophomore, had one bad hole on the front nine but played well enough to qualify with an 81, tying for ninth.

Drew Sharpe followed the state qualifiers with an 84, while Andrew Jones and Christopher Woerdemann rounded out the Blue Devils’ day with rounds of 85.

State golf competition will be Tuesday and Wednesday at the Columbus Elks Club.

B-2 District

Team Standings (Top 3 to state)

Mount Michael 326, Pierce 326, Bennington 327, Wayne 329, O’Neill 358, Schuyler 363, West Point-Beemer 363, Columbus Lakeview 380, Omaha Roncalli 382, South Sioux City 384, Blair 388, Omaha Concordia 408.

State Qualifiers

1. Luke Gutschewski, MM, 72; 2. Jacob Goertz, MM, 73; 3. Chaden Roth, Pierce, 75; 4. Hunter Myer, Bennington, 78; 5. (tie) Tanner Walling, Wayne; and Cullen Buscher, Bennington, 79; 7. (tie) Thomas Kenney, Roncalli; and Hunter Raabe, Pierce, 80; 9. (tie) Abram Scholting, Pierce; and Bo Armstrong, Wayne, 81.

Area Results

WAYNE — Tanner Walling 79, Bo Armstrong 81, Drew Sharpe 84, Andrew Jones 85, Christopher Woerdemann 85.