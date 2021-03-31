Blue Devil linksters win debut, TCNE eighth

All five Wayne High varsity golfers finished in the top 15 as the Blue Devils easily won the season-opening West Point-Beemer Invitational on Monday at Indian Trails Golf Club in Beemer.

The Blue Devils shot a team total of 360 to finish 22 shots ahead of the runner-up host team in the 12-team tournament.

Tanner Walling led the Blue Devil medal parade with a third-place finish of 85, followed by Chris Woerdemann with a 90 for fifth place.

Andrew Jones was sixth with a 91, Bo Armstrong placed 10th with a 94 and Drew Sharpe finished 13th with a 98 to highlight the Blue Devil effort.

The Tri County Northeast golf team’s first outing wasn’t a bad one as the Wolfpack finished eighth out of 12 teams.

Nate Oswald was a medalist in leading the Wolfpack, finishing ninth overall with a 94 on the 18-hole course.

Also competing for TCNE were Garrett Blanke with a 106, Cameron Ahlers with a 113 and Colton Beermann with a 131.