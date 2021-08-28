Blue Devil pulls away for 34-7 win in season opener

Wayne put up 307 yards in total offense and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-7 win over Logan View in the season opener for both teams Friday at Wayne State College's Cunningham Field.

Wayne fumbled near the goal line on their first drive of the game, but the offense was unstoppable after that, scoring late in the first period on an 11-yard touchdown by Tanner Walling to make it a 7-0 lead after one period.

Logan View put up its only points in the game in the second period on a two-yard dive by Logan Booth, but the Blue Devils responded with a seven-play, 68-yard drive that was set up by a 40-yard run by Brandon Bartos. Walling took it the final yard to make it 14-6 at the half.

Wayne scored late in the third period on a 29-yard run by Bartos, then added two more scores in the final period to put the game out of reach. Walling found Daniel Judd on a 17-yard scoring strike, and Walling capped the night with a short pass to Ashton Munsell, who raced 55 yards for the final score of the evening.

Bartos rushed 12 times for 147 yards to highlight the Blue Devil ground attack. Walling was 11-of-13 or 111 yards and two touchdowns.

The 1-0 Blue Devils are back home next week to host West Point-Beemer. Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Cunningham Field.