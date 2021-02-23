Blue Devil werestlers notch best finish since 1995

The Wayne High wrestling team came away with its best finish at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships since 1995 with a four-medal, 18th-place performance.

Reece Jaqua was the top finisher for the Blue Devils, finishing fourth at 132 pounds. He finished his senior year at 32-6, winning two consolation matches to guarantee a medal spot before losing in the consolation finals.

Garrett Schultz was a semifinalist and finished with a sixth-place meal at 106 pounds. Also earning sixth-place medals were Ashton Munsell at 126 pounds and Martin Carrillo at 215 pounds.

The four medals were the most won by a Wayne team since the 1995 team won three. Wayne finished 18th overall in the Class B standings.

