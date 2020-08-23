Blue Devils claim home tourney title

The Wayne High softball team bounced back from an opening-night loss with three wins on Saturday to claim top honors in their annual home tournament at the Summer Sports Complex.

In the opener, Kendall Dorey threw her first career no-hitter as the Blue Devils stopped Ponca in four innings, 10-0.

Wayne blew the game open in the second inning, scoring six runs, and rode the pitching of their junior hurler, who allowed just one walk while striking out nine to get the win.

Dorey helped her cause by going 2-for-3 with a double. Mikaela McManigal and Brianna Nissen each had two RBI’s in the win, and Taytum Sweetland and Logan Miller both added hits.

In the semifinals, Wayne outlasted Twin River for a 4-2 win, taking the lead in the third and holding off the Titans in a good pitching battle.

Virginia Kniesche and Brooklyn Kruse both had doubles to lead Wayne’s four-hit attack. Kruse’s was a two-RBI shot to the gap in left center, and McManigal also added an RBI single. Dorey got the win, striking out eight and allowing three walks and three hits.

In the finals, Wayne got off to a quick start with three runs in the opening stanza on their way to a 6-2 win over Highway 91.

Wayne was aggressive on the basepaths in the first inning, as Haley Schroeder scored from third on an infield pop-up by Kruse. Brianna Nissen singled home Sweetland and O’Reilly stole home to highlight the three-run start for Wayne.

Dorey and Nissen both had two hits and Nissen had two RBI in the win. Dorey and Hope O’Reilly both had doubles, and Kierah Haase picked up her first varsity base hit in the win. Dorey went the distance, striking out nine and allowing just two hits.

Wayne, 3-1, hosts O’Neill on Tuesday at the Summer Sports Complex. Game time is at 6:30 p.m.