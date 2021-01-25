Blue Devils fourth at Neligh tournament

At Saturday’s Neligh-Oakdale Invitational, Wayne finished fourth and came home with a total of eight medals, led by Reid Korth’s championship effort at 182 pounds where he came away with a 2-1 decision over Brett Bridger of Fullerton.

Reece Jaqua earned runner-up honors at 132 pounds, Ashton Munsell was fourth, Schultz (106) and Aiden Liston (170) finished fifth and Zach McManigal (113) and Dakota Spann (195) placed sixth. Alexandra Harrell was fourth in girls action at 160 pounds.

Wayne participates in the Mid State Conference tournament on Thursday in Pierce and will be at the Plainview Invite on Saturday.

Neligh-Oakdale Invite

Team Standings

Neligh-Oakdale 177, Crofton/Bloomfield 163, Elkhorn Valley 159, Wayne 113, North Central 94, High Plains 75, Anselmo-Merna 68, Summerland 67, Kenesaw 57.5, Lutheran High Northeast 56, Fullerton 55.5, Central Valley 50.5, Clarkson/Leigh 45.5, Nebraska Christian 44, Creighton 39, Franklin 38, B-R/L-D 32, Elgin/Pope John 32, West Holt 32, Osmond 27, Pleasanton 26, Niobrara/Verdigre 11, Riverside 5.

Wayne Medalists

106: 5. Garrett Schultz, Wayne, def. Carson Whitesel, N-O, forfeit.

113: 5. Cody Booth, N-O, def. Zach McManigal, Wayne, forfeit.

126: 3. Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw, maj. dec. Ashton Munsell, Wayne, 11-0.

132: 1. Brock Kester, N-O, dec. Reece Jaqua, Wayne, 4-3.

170: 5. Aiden Liston, Wayne, pinned Kendrick Schroeder, Summerland, 2:31.

182: 1. Reid Korth, Wayne, dec. Brett Bridger, Fullerton, 2-1.

195: 5. Dawson Kaup, N-O, pinned Dakota Spann, Wayne, :33.

160 girls: 4. Alexandra Harrell, 0-3 round robin.