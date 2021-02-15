Blue Devils punch six tickets to state
The Wayne High wrestlers will send six to the state tournament after qualifying in the B-2 district tournament Saturday at Blair High School.
Two Blue Devils earned district titles, as Reece Jaqua and Martin Carrillo claimed first-place honors at 132 and 220 pounds, respectively. Jaqua won on an 8-6 decision over York’s Kaleb Bliker, while Carrillo was a 5-1 winner over Gabe Gaskill of Blair.
Garrett Schultz and Reid Korth both earned runner-up honors at 106 and 182 pounds, respectively. Third-place finishers were Zach McManigal at 113 and Ashton Munsell at 126 pounds.
State competition for Class B will be Friday and Saturday at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.
B-2 District
Team Standings
York 140, Blair 137, Ralston 105.5, Platteview 100, Wayne 95.5, Seward 70.5, West Point-Beemer 60.5, Omaha Concordia 58.5, Minden 50, Falls City 34, Omaha Gross 30, Auburn 25.
Wayne Qualifiers
106: 1. Jesse Loges, Blair, tech. fall Garrett Schultz, Wayne, 18-1.
113: 3. Zach McManigal, Wayne, pinned Cooper Franks, Gross, 2:43.
126: 3. Ashton Munsell, Wayne, dec. Aiden Riha, Platteview, 8-4.
132: 1. Reece Jaqua, Wayne, dec. Kaleb Eliker, York, 8-6.
182: 1. Kaden Lyons, York, dec. Reid Korth, Wayne, 5-3.
220: 1. Martin Carrillo, Wayne, dec. Gabe Gaskill, Blair, 5-1.