Blue Devils upset Stars 59-52 in Class C-1 state basketball tournament

Wayne hit 18 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull off a first-round upset in a 59-52 win over Kearney Catholic in the opening round of the Class C-1 State Basketball Championships in Lincoln.

The sevenenth-seeded Blue Devils got out to a 14-9 lead in the first period and led 29-22 at the half before the second-seeded Stars pulled to within 35-33 after three periods. Kearney Catholic led 40-37 early in the fourth period, but Wayne was solid at the charity stripe, hitting 13 of their last 14 free throw attempts to come away with the win.

Wayne will play the winner of the Adams Central-St. Paul game on Friday at 11:15 a.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

