Bokemper sets state records in Trojan win

Some high school football players have to play a lot of games to score 10 touchdowns.

Wakefield senior Logan Bokemper got the job done — and more — in just one night.

Bokemper rushed for 10 touchdowns and added a kickoff return for a score to help the Trojans roar back from an 18-point halftime deficit to pull away with an 82-62 win at Plainview on Friday.

The effort broke three Nebraska state records, including 10 rushing touchdowns (old record 9), 11 total touchdowns (old record 10) and 74 points with four two-point conversion runs (old record of 72 was set last week by Gunner Reimers of Palmer).

It was the first win of the season for the Trojans and couldn’t have come at a better time, but they needed a big defensive stand in the second half to facilitate the comeback from a 54-36 halftime deficit.

The teams matched scores throughout much of the first period, but Plainview built the big lead at the half.

Then it was time for Bokemper and Co. to make a statement of their own.

Bokemper scored on runs of 50, 5, 37 and 7 yards, and added a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half, but would turn it all loose in the second half.

Bokemper opened the second half with a one-yard run to cut the deficit to 54-44, but Plainview answered with what would be their final score of the night on a pass that increased their lead back to 62-44.

Bokemper scored a second touchdown in the third quarter on another one-yard run to put the deficit back to 10 points, then ran wild in the final period with runs of 1, 1, 15, 23 and 43 yards — all in the span of seven minutes — to lead the Wakefield comeback.

The two teams combined for 994 yards in total offense, with all of Wakefield’s 502 yards coming on the ground. Bokemper rushed for 283 yards on 25 carries with 10 touchdowns, while quarterback Cade Johnson finished with 219 yards on 22 carries.

Defensively, Bokemper led the team with 15 total tackles, Johnson had 13, Diego Martin had 11 with two quarterback sacks and Kaden Kratke had eight tackles and a fumble recovery.