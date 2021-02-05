Bowlers roll to district championships

The Wayne High bowling teams both qualified for next week’s state tournament, and seven individuals will compete in the singles competition that starts on Monday.

In district competition Wednesday at King’s Lanes in Norfolk, the boys rolled to an easy win with 3,514 total pins, almost 400 ahead of runner-up Thurston-Cuming County’s total of 2,629.

The boys trailed after the first game in individual action, but quickly heated up behind Brogan Foote’s 276 and Tanner Sievers’ 215 to take control of the team race. The boys shot the best team score of the day in the third round with a 940 and took a 160-pin lead into the five-game Baker series to cruise to the team title.

Foote shot a 663 to claim individual district title honors. He will be joined in the singles portion of the state tournament by Sievers, who placed third; and Calvin Starzl, who finished sixth. Peyton Reisbeg medaled eighth but did not qualify for singles. Other team members include James Dorcey, Shayne Geidner and Carter Fernau.

In girls competition, the Lady Blue Devils shot a 3,071 to claim the team title and had four of its five medalists qualify for state. Wayne’s girls shot a 768 in their first game to take control of the team race early and added an 842 in the second to put some distance between them and the other three teams in the field.

Jamie Janke was the district champion, shooting a 527, and Jersi Jensen was the runner-up with a 516. Also qualifying for state were Brianna Nissen (4th) and Andi Belt (6th), while Natalie Bentjen finished eighth and just missed qualifying. They will be joined by Catherine Rutenbeck and Riley Haschke.

Singles competition will be held Monday, with boys team on Tuesday and girls on Wednesday. All state tournament action will be at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.