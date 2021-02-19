Boys subdistrict pairings announced

The NSAA announced pairings for next week’s boys subdistrict basketball tournaments.

Wayne High will be the No. 1 seed for their subdistrict at Wayne High School, which includes West Point-Beemer, Winnebago and Logan View.

Pairinga are as follows:

C1-7 at Wayne High

Tuesday: (1) Wayne vs. (4) West Point-Beemer, 5:30 p.m.; (2) Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. (3) Winnebago, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

C2-4 at Lyons-Decatur

Monday: (4) Tri County Northeast vs. (5) Omaha Nation, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: TCNE/ON winner vs. (1) B-R/L-D, 5:30 p.m.; (2) Wakefield vs. (3) Ponca, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-4 at LCC

Monday: (4) Hartington-Newcastle vs. (5) Randolph, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: H-N/Randolph winner vs. (1) Walthill, 6 p.m.; (2) LCC vs. (3) Homer, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis

Tuesday: (1) Humphrey St. Francis vs. (4) Winside, 6 p.m.; (2) Pender vs. (3) St. Edward, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.