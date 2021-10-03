Brahmer perfect as ‘Cats roll to Minot sweep

Maggie Brahmer was a perfect 10-for-10 in kills for a 1.000 hitting percentage to help seventh-ranked Wayne State to an easy win over Minot State Saturday, winning 25-15, 25-13, 25-9 in Northern Sun Conference volleyball action in Minot, N.D.

The redshirt freshman had four kills in the first set to get the Wildcats rolling, added four more in the second and two in the third without a mistake as the Wildcats improve to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Kelsie Cada also had 10 kills while Taya Beller added eight and Jazlin DeHaan put away seven. Rachel Walker had 26 assists. Alaina Wolff led the defense with nine digs, Walker had eight and Jesie Brandl picked up seven.

The Wildcats are back home next weekend for Northern Sun Conference matchups Friday against Northern State and Saturday with MSU Moorhead.