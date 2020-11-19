Home / Sports / Brodersen to play golf at WSC

Brodersen to play golf at WSC

Tue, 11/17/2020 - 3:13pm mikecarnes

Wayne State College women’s golf coach Joey Baldwin announced the first recruit of the 2021 recruiting class to the Wildcat program – Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central High School.

Brodersen is a four-year starter in golf and track and field at Boone Central High School.  This fall, Brodersen was the Class C individual state champion with rounds of 77 and 78 and recorded a season scoring average of 77 this season.  She closed her high school career as a four-time Class C state qualifier and three-time Class C medalist that included a state runner-up finish last year as a junior.

During her high school career, Brodersen was a three-time district champion, two-time Mid States Conference champion and won 23 tournaments while collecting 41 total medals.  She was named Super State in golf as a junior and senior.

Brodersen also excels in the classroom, earning Academic All-State honors all four years in high school.

