Dorey’s one-hitter leads Wayne to 8-0 win at SSC

Kendall Dorey threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 13 to help Wayne improve to 7-1 with an 8-0 shutout at South Sioux City on Thursday.

Wayne broke a scoreless tie in the third when Hope O’Reilly singled home Mikaela McManigal with the first run of the game. Wayne would break the game open in the fourth with three runs, two coming on a two-run single by Brooklyn Kruse, and Brianna Nissen closed the scoring with a two-run single in the sixth.

That’s all Dorey would need, as she needed just 78 pitches to throw a one-hit, one-walk gem with 13 strikeouts to get the win.

McManigal scored three times and Kruse and Nissen each had three RBI’s in the contest. Nissen led the team with two hits while McManigal, Kruse, O’Reilly, Taytum Sweetland and Logan Miller all had hits.

Wayne plays Tuesday at Columbus Lakeview before returning home for a Thursday matchup with Tekamah-Herman.