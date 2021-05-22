Evans reaches 300-meter final at state track

Wayne High had two individuals and one relay participate in the first day of the Class B portion of the State Track and Field Championships Friday in Omaha.

Senior Andi Belt posted a personal best in the girls triple jump with a best mark of 34 feet, 1 3/4 inches, but did not finish high enough to qualify for the finals.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Kiara Krusemark, Laura Hasemann, Kierah Haase and Faith Powicki finished in 15th place with a time of 10:34.56.

Jesus Zavala ran his best race of the year, coming into the 3,200-meter run seeded 24th before finishing 18th in a time of 10:41.84.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Layne Evans qualified for the finals, winning his heat in a time of 40.74 seconds. He has the fourth-fastest time going into Saturday’s final.

Action continues Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Burke Stadium.

Area Class B Results

(NOTE: DNQ denotes Did Not Qualify)

Girls Triple jump — Andi Belt, Wayne, 34-1 3/4 (DNQ)

Girls 3,200 Relay — 16. Wayne (Krusemark, Hasemann, Haase, Powicki) 10:34.56

Boys 3,200 — 18. Jesus Zavala, 10:41.84

Boys 300 Hurdles — Layne Evans, 40.74 (Qualified, 4th)