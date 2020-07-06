Fehringer returns to WSC as throws coach

Wayne State College athletic director Mike Powicki announced Monday that Carly Fehringer has been named assistant track and field/throws coach for the Wildcat track and field teams.

Fehringer, a Wayne native and Wayne High graduate, replaces Brett Suckstorf, who resigned last month after serving as throws coach for the last 10 seasons to take a job in the private sector.

“I am very excited to have Carly joining our staff as our new throws coach,” remarked head coach Marlon Brink. “With Brett as her coach and Carly as an athlete, they did a great job establishing the culture of success and strong work ethic for the WSC throwers, and now she will carry that on as the throws coach for our current student-athletes.”

Fehringer returns to Wayne State after coaching the last two years at Western Colorado University. In her first year at Western, Fehringer coached Colby Stinson to a national runner-up finish at the 2019 Indoor NCAA Div. II Championships in the shot put, along with breaking the school record in the process. She also coached her athletes to seven top ten all-time Western performances.

Prior to Western, Fehringer served as a volunteer coach at Wayne State College for four years, helping develop a potent throws group with coach Suckstorf. In that capacity, Fehringer focused on mentoring weight and hammer throwers while helping administer training across the remaining throwing events.

Before taking on her volunteer role, Fehringer was a standout thrower at Wayne State from 2011-2014. With the Wildcats, she was a four-time All-American and seven-time national qualifier, finishing second (2013) and third (2014) in the hammer throw and placing second (2014) and third (2013) in the weight throw. She was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year and Wayne State College Female Athlete of the Year in 2014.

While volunteering at Wayne State, Fehringer continued her own post-collegiate career. A decorated post-collegiate athlete, Fehringer qualified for four U.S. Championships in the hammer throw while also competing in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials in the same event. Fehringer was inducted into the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame in October of 2019.

“We have a great group of returning throwers for her to work with, and I know they are all excited to work with her. I predict we will continue to see much success from the WSC throwing events,” stated Brink.