Football team from 1941 remembered

As area sports teams are gearing up for the 2021 fall season, articles about the 1941 Wayne High School football team have been submitted by the daughter of a member of that team.

Janet Buss provided the following information about the team her father was part of.

This information was taken from the 1941 school yearbook, Kaleidoscope:

"Athletics has been prominent among Wayne High's extra-curricular activities this year. The football and basketball teams were both ranked high among northeast Nebraska teams.

"This season started off with a bang. The Blue and Whites, showing exceptional teamwork, speed and power, had the most perfect record of any eleven-man football team in the state of Nebraska at the end of the season. They had won eight straight games and were untied, un-scored upon and undefeated. One scheduled game, the contest with Bloomfield, was canceled because of bad weather.

Dale Powers and Lloyd Pflueger received honorable mentions on the All Star team. Paul Harrington, Dale Powers and Lloyd Pflueger received positions on the Northeast All-Conference first team. Harold McPherran, Bob Stull and Joe Kessler received positions on the Northeast All-Conference second team.

Seniors who played their last high school game this fall were: Dale Powers, Paul Harrington, Lloyd Pflueger, Harold McPherran, Francis Smith, Roland Mahnke, Warren Bilson, Robert Haas, Jack Wright and Joe Granquist.

Our football team owes much to the football director, Coach Frank Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan is a graduate of the Greeley State Teachers College at Greeley, Colorado.

Results of Games:

Wayne, 6 - Pierce 0; Wayne, 13 - Stanton, 0; Wayne, 26 - Hartington, 0; Wayne, 6 - Wakefield, 0; Wayne, 7 - Allen, 0; Wayne, 13 - Pender, 0; Wayne, 14 - Laurel, 0; Wayne 20 - Randolph, 0.

Total: Wayne, 105 -opponents, 0.