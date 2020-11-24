Former WSC standout makes U.S. bobsled team

Former Wayne State College volleyball and track and field standout Nicole Brungardt received great news over the weekend, announced to the 2020-21 USA Women's Bobsled National Team. It's the second time that the Norfolk Catholic graduate has been selected for the elite team (2018).

Brungardt was one of seven pushers to go with three drivers selected for the 10-athlete roster that will make up USA-1, USA-2 and USA-3. She was also named to the 2018 USA National Team and just missed qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The USA Women's Bobsled National Team returns to Lake Placid, New York after Thanksgiving to continue training and testing.

Brungardt was a standout volleyball and track and field athlete at Wayne State College from 2008-12 and was inducted into the WSC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. In volleyball, Brungardt was a defensive specialist and played on four NCAA Tournament teams for the Wildcats, averaging 2.48 digs per set as a senior and 2.23 digs per set during her junior campaign.

Brungardt also competed in women's track and field for two seasons and was a four-time All-American, eight-time All-Region selection and five-time NSIC champion in sprints and jumps. In the 2011 indoor season, Brungardt earned three All-American honors taking fifth in the long jump, fifth in the 60-meter dash and eighth in the 1,600-meter relay helping WSC to its best-ever finish at an NCAA Division II Indoor Championship, finishing 13th as a team.