Four additions announced for WSC volleyball

Wayne State College volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced that four student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2021 season.

The list includes Jazlin De Haan from Orange City, Iowa, Gabrielle Gergen of Janesville, Iowa, Kalli Kroeker of Roca and Taylor Wilshire from Sioux City, Iowa.

“We are very excited about our 2021 class,” commented Coach Kneifl. “Four players in four different positions, that will all make our gym better from day one. They are great in the gym, classroom and community and we can’t wait to get them here!”

De Haan, a 6-foot outside hitter from MOC-Floyd Valley High School in Iowa, is a four-year starter in volleyball and basketball for the Dutchmen. This season, De Haan recorded a team-high 376 kills (4.6 per set) to go with 312 digs and 30 service aces leading her team to a 24-5 record and No. 6 ranking in Iowa Class 3A. Last season as a junior, she was third-team All-State and was a second-team All-State selection as a sophomore. De Haan received first-team All-Siouxland Conference and all-district honors as a sophomore and junior and ended her career with 1,421 kills and 1,063 digs. On the basketball court, De Haan was an All-Siouxland Conference first-team selection as a sophomore and junior.

Gergen is a 5-foot-8 setter from Janesville High School in Iowa. In volleyball, Gergen was a three-year starter and four-year letterwinner. This season, Gergen had 817 set assists with 198 digs and a team-high 37 service aces leading her team to a 28-5 record, a No. 1 regular season ranking and the Iowa Class 1A state tournament. She was voted Iowa North Star Conference Player of the Year to go with first-team All-State, All-District and All-Conference honors. Gergen collected first-team All-State accolades as a junior and was second-team All-State as a sophomore, closing her career with 2,483 set assists, 642 digs and 169 service aces. She is also a two-year starter and three-year letterwinner in basketball and was second-team All-Conference as a junior.

Kroeker is a 6-foot middle blocker from Norris High School where she was a four-year starter and four-year letterwinner in volleyball and a three-year starter in basketball. This season, Kroeker recorded 266 kills while posting a .360 hitting percentage along with 240 digs and 39 service aces, helping her team to a 29-5 record and Class B runner-up finish. She was named to the Class B All-State tournament team and All-Eastern Midland Conference First Team this season. Last year as a junior, Kroeker was Class B Second Team All-State. On the basketball court, Kroeker was Class B All-State honorable mention and second-team All-Conference as a junior.

Wilshire is a 5-foot-6 libero/defensive specialist from Dakota Valley High School in South Dakota. She is a four-year starter in volleyball and a two-year starter in softball. This season Wilshire is averaging 5.8 digs per set while leading her team to a 15-5 record and a berth in next weekend’s Class A State Volleyball Tournament. Wilshire has helped Dakota Valley to No. 1 rankings in South Dakota Class A the last two seasons and a state runner-up finish as a junior. She was All-Region and All-Dakota 12 Conference First Team as a junior and a second-team All-Conference selection as a sophomore.