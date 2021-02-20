Home / Sports / Four Blue Devils survive first day at state

Four Blue Devils survive first day at state

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 7:15pm mikecarnes

The Wayne High wrestling team saw four wrestlers make it through to Saturday after the first day of competition at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Garrett Schultz reached the semifinals with a pair of wins, guaranteeing himself a medal in the process.

Three other wrestlers are still alive in the consolation brackets — Ashton Munsell (126), Reece Jaqua (132) and Martin Carrillo (215), and will need to win one more match to secure a spot on the medal stand.

Two wrestlers did not survive the first day of competition Zach McManigal went 0-2 at 113 pounds, while Reid Korth went 1-2 and was eliminated at 182 pounds.

Action continues on Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

