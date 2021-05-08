Home / Sports / Four-run fourth sends Wayne baseball to district final

Four-run fourth sends Wayne baseball to district final

Fri, 05/07/2021 - 11:53pm mikecarnes

HASTINGS -- A four-run fourth inning was all the Wayne High baseball team needed to post a 4-2 win over Plattsmouth Friday in the B-1 district semifinals at Duncan Field.

After a scoreless first two innings, Wayne put four on the board with the help of an RBI single by Brooks Kneifl, a two-run single by Jaxon Mrsny and an RBI groundout by Max Miller.

Plattsmouth scored a run in the bottom of the third and added another in the sixth, but could get no closer as Kneifl pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out five with no walks in the win.

Kneifl had two of Wayne's five hits, including a double. Also coming up with base hits were Jacob Kneifl, Reid Korth, Mrsny, Miller and Kaleb Moormeier.

Wayne will face Hastings in Saturday's district final at 12 p.m.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

