Girls sixth, Zavala 12th at state cross country

Fri, 10/22/2021 - 11:55pm mikecarnes

After just missing the medal stand a year ago, Wayne High sophomore cross country runner Jesus Zavala came home with a state medal this year.

Zavala finished 12th in the Class C boys race at Friday's Nebraska State Cross Country Championships. His time of 17:32 was 12 seconds slower than his effort last year, but good enough to find his way to the medal stand and earn the Wayne boys' first medal since Quinten Jorgensen in 2011.

The Wayne High girls finished sixth out of 15 teams in the Class C girls team standings with 103 points, just eight points short of a top-three finish.

None of the Blue Devil girls finished in the top 15 to earn an individual medal. Kyla Krusemark led the Blue Devils with an 18th place finish, followed by Laura Hasemann in 22nd and Jala Krusemark in 26th. Rounding out the team effort was Norah Armstrong in 85th Oliva Hanson was 87th and Frantzdie Barner finished 95th.

In Class D boys action, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge placed 14th out of 18 teams. They were led by Dillon Olson in 49th place, followed by Carter Korth (78th), Tyler Olson (97th), Preston Rose (99th) and Koby Detlefsen (120th).

Complete coverage in next week's edition of The Wayne Herald.

