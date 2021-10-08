Girls third, boys tie for fifth at Conference

PIERCE — The Wayne High cross country teams got a good feel for the district course during Thursday’s Mid State Conference race at the Pierce Country Club.

The Blue Devil girls finished third in a very close field and had three top-10 finishes on the day. Kyla Krusemark finished fourth, Jala Krusemark was eighth and Laura Hasemann posted a 10th-place finish.]

Also running for the varsity were Olivia Hanson, Frantzdie Barner and Yama Kantai, finishing 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively. JV runner Norah Armstrong was 17th, while Raegan Maas was 35th and Maya Spahr finished 42nd.

In boys action, Jesus Zavala ran at the front of the pace for most of the race and finished as runner-up in a time of 17:31.51 to lead the boys to a fifth-place tie in the team before.

Mason Ley finished 23rd, followed by Ethan Wibben in 24th, Alex Frank in 32nd, Ethan McCraney in 33rd and Adrian Klinetobe in 34th.

Easton Blecke led the JV runners with a 38th place finish, followed by Parker Kesting in 39th, Kasen York in 41st, Bradyn McCorkindale in 71st, Ty Zach in 72nd and Carter Hasemann in 75th.

Both teams will be back at Pierce Country Club next Thursday for district action. The top three teams and top 10 individuals qualify for the state meet Oct. 22 at Kearney.

Mid State Conference

Girls Team Standings

Pierce 23, Crofton 35, Wayne 36, Battle Creek 68, O’Neill 78, Boone Central/Newman Grove 101.

Area Results

WAYNE — 4. Kyla Krusemark, 20:59.70; 8. Jala Krusemark, 21:31.55; 10. Laura Hasemann, 21:53.95; 17. Norah Armstrong, 23:25.56; 18. Olivia Hanson, 23:33.54; 19. Frantzdie Barner, 23:41.65; 20. Yama Kantai, 23:42.57; 35. Raegan Maas, 28:20.00; 42. Maya Spahr, 32:16.13.

Boys Team Standings

Norfolk Catholic 21, Pierce 43, Battle Creek 59, O’Neill 69, Boone Central/Newman Grove 77, Wayne 77, Crofton 121.

Area Results

WAYNE — 2. Jesus Zavala, 17:31.51; 23. Mason Ley, 19:19.30; 24. Ethan Wibben, 19:22.79; 32. Alex Frank, 20:01.60; 33. Ethan McCraney, 20:02.51; 34. Adrian Klinetobe, 20:16.84; 38. Easton Blecke, 20:29.03; 39. Parker Kestin, 20:31.89; 41. Kasen York, 20:34.59; 71. Braydn McCorkindale, 23:35.13; 72. Ty Zach, 23:36.85; 75. Carter Hasemann, 24:23.20.