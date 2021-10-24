Holcomb earns NSIC Outstanding Senior award

Bryce Holcomb of Wayne State College was voted by the league coaches as the inaugural winner of the NSIC Men’s Cross Country Outstanding Senior of the Year Award. The award was presented during Saturday’s NSIC Championships held at Wayne Country Club.

The Lincoln Pius X HS graduate was presented the award following the NSIC Cross Country Championships, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Wayne, Nebraska. Holcomb is a senior majoring in accounting and holds a 3.9 cumulative grade point average.

The accounting major from Lincoln has a 3.9 cumulative grade-point average and has been a four-year member of the WSC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), during which time he has helped with various activities such as Trick or Treat for Cans, After School Backpack program for kids and a Dodgeball Tournament. He has been a member of Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity for three years and has served as a peer tutor for accounting classes in the Holland Academic Success Center.

On the cross country course this season, Holcomb has competed in all five meets for the Wildcats and has a season-best finish of 27th place at the WSC Wildcat Classic held Sept. 24 with a time of 30:06. He also finished 30th at the Morningside Invitational and 45th at the Dordt Defender Classic.

The NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year Award is presented to a NSIC men’s cross country student-athlete who participates at their institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to their team and the University. The NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year award was initiated in 2020-21 to honor an outstanding senior that exemplifies the attributes of the model NSIC student-athlete.