Janke is state runner-up in girls singles bowling

Wayne High bowler Jamie Janke claimed runner-up honors in the first NSAA Bowling Championships girls singles, losing in a two-game playoff to Madison Henderson of Columbus, 342-310.

Janke was seeded second in the eight-girl bracket after four games of singles bowling Monday morning at Sun Valley Lanes. She easily won her first-round match 402-249 over Taya Berry of Lexington, then posted a 427-401 win over Claire Busch of Papillion-LaVista South to reach the final round.

The first game of the finals was close, with Henderson taking a 143-142 lead into the second game. Janke was down by as many as 20 pins in the second game before mounting a comeback to take the lead going into the eighth frame of the second game, but Henderson was able to battle back and close out the win.

Janke shot a four-game series of 741, highlighted by a 256 in the final game, to earn the No. 2 seed for the bracket round. Other Wayne bowlers competing included Andi Belt (625, 14th), Jersi Jensen (586, 20th), and Brianna Nissen (555, 24th).

In boys action, Calvin Starzl earned a sixth-place medal in the boys singles competition. He qualified as the No. 8 seed with a four-game total of 722 and lost to top-seeded Cole Macaluso of Fremont in the first round of the eight-man bracket, 491-324.

Other Wayne boys competing included Tanner Sievers (689, 15th) and Brogan Foote (646, 24th).

The Wayne High teams will compete for team titles in an eight-team, double-elimination bracket, with the boys competing Tuesday and the girls on Wednesday.