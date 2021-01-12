Janssen named Player of the Week

Wayne State College junior Jordan Janssen was announced Monday as the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat road wins over the weekend at Concordia-St. Paul.

Janssen averaged 21 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 61.5 percent (16-26) from the field and 83.3 percent (10-12) at the free throw line. He produced 24 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s 88-76 win over the Golden Bears and followed that with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 82-60 win at CSP.

For the season, Janssen is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to rank eighth in the NSIC in scoring and tie for third in rebounding. He is shooting 52.9 percent (27-51) from the field and 72.7 percent (16-22) at the charity stripe and needs 26 points to become the 36th player in school history to reach 1,000 points at Wayne State.

It’s the first time this season and third time overall that Janssen has been named NSIC Player of the Week.