Kneifl hits provisional mark at Bison Open

An NCAA provisional mark highlighted Wayne State’s effort in the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D. over the weekend.

In men’s action, freshman Dylan Kneifl recorded an NCAA provisional mark and career best of 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches in the men’s high jump to win the event. His mark currently ranks 10th in NCAA Div. II.

Bailey Peckham also collected an event win for the Wildcats by crossing the line first in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:00.59.

Aaron English posted a fourth-place finish in the high jump clearing 6-0 3/4, while fifth-place finishes came from Preston Davis in the 60-meter hurdles finals (8.86) and Collin Kotz in the 5,000-meter run at 16:31.77.

Justin Rohloff made the finals of the 60-meter dash and placed sixth in 7.18 seconds with Jakob Kemper taking sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:00.62.

Grant Fritsch placed sixth in the weight throw at 48-10 3/4 while Cody Crosley placed seventh in the long jump at 20-11 3/4.

In women’s action, freshman Brooke Solomon had the top Wildcat finish, placing second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 19:26.00.

Megan Hansen claimed a fourth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles finals in 9.29 seconds, thrower Kendra Paasch took third in the shot put (40-1 1/4) and was fifth in the weight throw with a top mark of 48-7 1/2, with teammate Sarah Stang right behind in sixth place at 48-2 3/4.

Other top Wayne State finishers were Hanna Lazure taking seventh in the high jump (5-1 3/4), Ali Dykman was eighth in the high jump (4-11 3/4) and Riana Noelle took eighth in the triple jump at 33-5 3/4.

The next meet for the Wildcats will be Saturday, Feb. 13 in Topeka, Kan., at the Washburn Invite.