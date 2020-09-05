Home / Sports / Korth carries Blue Devils to 35-19 victory

Korth carries Blue Devils to 35-19 victory

Sat, 09/05/2020 - 8:32am mikecarnes

Senior Reid Korth was a workhorse for Wayne in the second half, scoring four touchdowns and helping the third-ranked Blue Devils to a 35-19 win over No. 10 West Point-Beemer Friday in West Point.

The senior running back scored on runs of 1, 59, 12 and 1 yards to finish the night with 191 yards on 30 carries to help the Blue Devils improve to 2-0 on the season.

Victor Kniesche scored the Devils' first touchdown on a 12-yard run early in the second quarter. West Point-Beemer took a 12-7 lead midway through the second, but the Blue Devils regained the advantage and carried the momentum into a dominating second half that saw them in possession of the ball for 19 of the second-half's 24 minutes.

Wayne will face Columbus Lakeview in their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Wayne State College's Cunningham Field.

AREA FOOTBALL SCORES

Allen (1-0) 32, Mead 22

Stanton 46, LCC (1-1) 16

Wakefield (2-0) 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Winside (2-0) 56, Cedar Bluffs 20

Complete area coverage in next week's edition of The Wayne Herald.

