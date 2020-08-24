Home / Sports / Lady Bears finish second, Bentjen places seventh

Lady Bears finish second, Bentjen places seventh

Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:02pm mikecarnes

BEEMER — Wayne High senior Natalie Bentjen posted a top-10 finish and the LCC Lady Bears took home runner-up honors in the team race at Friday’s West Point-Beemer Invitational.

Playing at Indian Hills Golf Club, the Lady Bears had four individual medalists and finished with a 410, placing three shots behind the host Cadets in the 12-team race.

Jadyn Kinkaid was the runner-up in the individual competition, finishing with a 94. Sarah Karnes was fourth with a 101, Sidney Groene placed 10th with a 107 and Hope Swanson shot 108 for 11th place. Delaney Hall rounded out the LCC effort with a 122.

Wayne brought two golfers to the tournament Friday and one came home with a medal. Bentjen finished seventh overall with a 103, while teammate Riley Haschke shot a 131.

Both teams will be at Wayne Country Club on Friday for the Wayne Invitational.

West Point-Beemer Invitational
Team Standings
West Point-Beemer 407, LCC 410, Omaha Marian 433, Bennington 470, Arlington 486, Norfolk JV 508, Shelby-Rising City 509, Thurston County 518, Archbishop Bergan 520.
Wayne, South Sioux City and Oakland-Craig did not field full teams.
Area Team Scores (Medalists)
WAYNE — Natalie Bentjen 103 (7), Riley Haschke 131.
LCC — Jadyn Kinkaid 94 (2), Sarah Karnes 101 (4), Sidney Groene 107 (10), Hope Swanson 108 (11), Delaney Hall 122.

