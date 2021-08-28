Home / Sports / LCC second, Wayne fifth at Wayne Invitational

LCC second, Wayne fifth at Wayne Invitational

Fri, 08/27/2021 - 11:13pm mikecarnes

LCC claimed runner-up honors and Wayne finished fifth at Friday’s Wayne Invitational.

All five Lady Bears finished in the top 20, led by Sarah Karnes’ runner-up effort of 96. Hope Swanson and Sidney Groene tied for sixth with a 104, Maddy Grham was 11th with a 111 and Delaney Hall was 19th with 113.

Riley Haschke was the lone medalist for the Blue Devils, finishing with a 102 to place fourth. Joslyn Johnson shot 119, Trinity Surber had a 124, Jamie Janke carded a 130 and Lindsay Niemann had a 134.

Wayne will play in a triangular Tuesday at Elkhorn Valley and play in the Stanton Invitational on Sept. 2.

Wayne Invitational
Team Standings
West Point-Beemer 412, LCC 415, Battle Creek 437, Pierce 450, Wayne 475, Thurston County 496, Hartington Cedar Catholic 499, Crofton 530, Papillion-LaVista 549, Stanton 549, Oakland-Craig 571. Elkhorn Valley and South Sioux City did not field a full team.
Area Results (Medalist in parenthesis)
WAYNE — Riley Haschke 102 (4), Joslyn Johnson 119, Trinity Surber 124, Jamie Janke 130, Lindsay Niemann 134.
LCC — Sarah Karnes 96 (2), Hope Swanson 104 (6), Sidney Groene 104 (6), Maddy Graham 111 (15), Delaney Hall 113 (19).

 

