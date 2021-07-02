Home / Sports / Lincoln Journal Star announces Academic All-State selections

Lincoln Journal Star announces Academic All-State selections

Thu, 07/01/2021 - 2:59pm Morgan Cardenas

The Lincoln-Journal Star recently announced the names of the students selected to this year's Academic All-State roster.

The list includes student-athletes who are juniors or seniors who have been nominated by their coach or another representative of their high school. Nominees, however, must carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale and be a varsity starter. Among non-starters, one individual who contributes significantly to his or her varsity team could also be nominated.

The Journal Star staff evaluated each nomination, weighing factors relating to both athletic and academic achievement. Therefore, it is possible for a nominated student-athlete to qualify for Academic All-State in one sport but not another. NOTE: These selections are not associated with the NSAA academic all-state awards.

SPORT KEY: Base-baseball, BBB-boys basketball, GBB-girls basketball, BOWL-bowling; BXC-boys cross country, GXC-girls cross country, FB-football, BGo-boys golf, GGo-girls golf, BSo-boys soccer, GSo-girls soccer, SB-softball, BSw-boys swimming, GSw-girls swimming, BTe-boys tennis, GTe-girls tennis, BTF-boys track, GTF-girls track, VB-volleyball, WR-wrestling.

Students earning the recognition from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, their grade and GPA include:

GGo — Brianna Campbell, Senior, 3.9;

BXC — Ethan Cross, Senior, 3.9;

GXC — Kaylee Donner, Senior, 3.9;

VB — Megan Forsberg, Senior, 3.9;

VB — Cassandra Granquist, Junior, 4.0;

GBB, VB, GTF  — Kinsey Hall, Junior, 4.0;

BTF — Tyler Lubberstedt, Senior, 3.9;

BXC, BTF — Matthew Nelson, Senior, 3.7;

BXC, BTF — Dillon Olson, Senior, 3.6;

BTF, BBB, FB — Deagan Puppe, Jr. 3.9

VB — Katelin Schutte, Senior, 4.0;

VB, GTF, GBB — Jordynn Urwiler,  Junior, 4.0;

VB, GTF, GBB  — Erica Wolfgram, Senior, 4.0.

Those Wayne High School students selected for the honor include:

VB — Reagan Backer, Junior, 3.9;

FB, BBB — Brandon Bartos, Junior, 3.8;

GGo, BOWL — Natalie Bentjen, Senior, 3.9;

BTF, BXC, BBB — Treyton Blecke, Senior, 4.0;

GTF — Courtney Brink, Junior,  4.0;

FB, BOWL, Base — James Dorcey, Junior, 3.8;

SB, GBB —  Kendall Dorey, Junior, 4.0;

SB — Nicole Fertig, Senior, 3.9;

VB — Peyton French, Senior, 3.7;

FB, BBB, Base — Nolan Hunke, Senior, 3.8;

Base, BBB — Jacob Kneifl, Senior, 4.0;

VB, GTF, GBB — Kiara Krusemark, Junior, 4.0;

BXC — Nathan Kufner, Senior,  4.0;

VB, GBB — Emily Longe, Senior,  4.0;

SB, GBB — Mikaela McManigal, Junior, 3.9;

BTF, BOWL — Lance Muhs, Senior, 3.9;

SB — Hope O’Reilly, Junior, 3.8;

VB — Lauren Pick, Senior, 3.6;

VB —  Sydney Redden, Junior, 3.8;

SB — Taytum Sweetland, Junior, 3.9;

BBB, FB — Colton Vovo, Senior, 3.8;

BGo, FB, BBB — Tanner Walling, Junior, 3.9;

BTF — Ethan Wibben, Junior, 3.8.

BXC, BGo — Christopher Woerdemann, Senior, 4.0.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Volunteer opportunities available with 4-H
    July 1, 2021
    In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. We are America’s largest youth...
  • Summertime, 4th of July poison prevention advice offered
    June 24, 2021
    As the weather and seasons change, so do the types of calls to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center. Some examples of calls to the Poison Center in the summer months include bites and stings, insect...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here