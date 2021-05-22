Logelin earns All-NSIC honors

Wayne State College junior outfielder Alex Logelin was named to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team, receiving Second Team honors for the second time in three seasons.

Logelin led Wayne State in numerous offensive categories by posting a .381 batting average with four home runs and 21 RBI despite missing seven games due to COVID-19 testing protocols this season. He ranked seventh in the NSIC this season in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage (.465) and tied for third in the league with a team-high 13 doubles.

Logelin had 10 multi-hit games this season and had the longest hitting streak (eight games) and the longest reached base safely streak (11 games) for the Wildcats this season. He ranked second on the team in hits (37), second in stolen bases (11-14) and tied for second in RBI (21).

Top games for Logelin this season include going 4-for-4 with two homers, a double and three RBI in a 8-2 win over Northern State and 3-for-6 with a homer, double and three RBI in a 22-10 win at Newman.

In a doubleheader against Minot State, Logelin was 6-for-9 with a homer, two doubles and seven RBI that included a 4-for-5 game in a 15-14 loss.

Logelin was the lone Wildcat selected to the All-NSIC teams.