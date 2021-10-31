Missed PAT in OT gives Upper Iowa 42-41 win over WSC

FAYETTE, Iowa — Four turnovers and two blocked kicks turned into 14 Upper Iowa points and the Peacocks used a blocked PAT kick in overtime to shock Wayne State 42-41 Saturday in Northern Sun Conference football at Harms-Eischeid Stadium.

Wayne State took the opening drive and marched 60 yards on nine plays, with redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Bohn finding the end zone on a one-yard run for an early 7-0 Wildcat lead.

Upper Iowa wasted little time in responding as freshman quarterback Marcus Orr fired a 69-yard scoring strike to DJ Emsweller to tie the score at 7-7 with 9:56 to play first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Peacocks took advantage of a Wildcat turnover as sophomore running back Desean Phillips produced a two-yard TD run, giving Upper Iowa a 14-7 lead at the 13:13 mark of the second quarter.

Later in the quarter following a WSC punt, Upper Iowa marched 64 yards on eight plays with Orr throwing a 22-yard pass to Phillips for a touchdown putting the Peacocks in front 21-7 with 5:27 to go before halftime.

WSC came back with a score on their next drive as senior running back Anthony Watkins scored on a five-yard run, capping a 63-yard drive that cut the Peacock advantage to 21-14.

But Upper Iowa stormed down the field right before halftime and drove 75 yards on just seven plays and used a three-yard pass from Orr to Jeremy Waymire with 25 seconds left before halftime to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room.

Upper Iowa opened the second half scoring by forcing a Wildcat interception at the WSC 20. Desean Phillips scored his third touchdown of the day on a two-yard run putting the Peacocks ahead 35-14.

On the next offensive play from scrimmage, Wayne State used a 79-yard scoring pass from Bohn to Taurean Grady and the Wildcats trailed 35-21 with 9:22 to go in the third quarter.

The Wildcats used another big play later in the third quarter to get within one score as Watkins broke loose for a 73-yard touchdown run to cut the Upper Iowa lead to 35-28 at the 4:03 mark of the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter WSC was driving inside UIU territory when Bohn was hit and fumbled at the UIU 40. The Peacocks returned the ball to the WSC 35 and moved to the nine. But WSC stopped the drive and the Peacocks missed a 26-yard field goa.

Wayne State then drove down the field from their own 20-yard line and got a four-yard TD pass from Bohn to tight end Gage Dengel with 5:35 to play to tie the score at 35-35.

In the overtime session, Upper Iowa had the ball first and scored on a four-yard pass from Orr to Emsweller to take a 42-35 lead.

WSC needed just two plays to answer as Taurean Grady ran seven-yards for a touchdown, but the PAT kick was blocked by Upper Iowa allowing the Peacocks to come away with the surprising win.

Wayne State held a 505-443 advantage in total offense, gaining 290 yards rushing and 215 passing.

Watkins had 124 yard rushing on just 11 carries, aided by a 73-yard TD run, and two TD’s for his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Bohn added 91 yards on 22 rushes.

Throwing the ball, Bohn completed 16 of 31 passes for 215 yards and two TD’s with one interception. Grady had five catches for 131 yards and one TD for his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season.

WSC had four turnovers in the game to one by Upper Iowa.

Linebacker Alex Kowalczyk paced the Wildcat defense with 13 tackles followed by Nicholas Joynt with 10 .

Wayne State (6-3) will be at home next Saturday hosting Sioux Falls in a NSIC South Division game at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne starting at 1 p.m.