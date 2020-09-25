Morning Shopper Football Contest
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:34pm admin
Welcome to The Morning Shopper Football Contest! If you're more of a digital person, you missed The Morning Shopper this week or you can't make it in to drop off your paper copy, we've got you covered. Fill this out just as you would the paper copy.
Welcome to The Morning Shopper Football Contest! If you're more of a digital person, you missed The Morning Shopper this week or you can't make it in to drop off your paper copy, we've got you covered. Fill this out just as you would the paper copy.