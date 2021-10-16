Home / Sports / No. 5 WSC falls to No. 7 CSP in five-set thriller

No. 5 WSC falls to No. 7 CSP in five-set thriller

Fri, 10/15/2021 - 11:29pm mikecarnes

No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul came away with a five-set win over No. 5 Wayne State in a key Northern Sun Conference volleyball matchup Friday in St. Paul, Minn., winning 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10.

WSC forced 12 Golden Bear errors in the opening set, highlighted by five blocks, to win a first set that saw 14 ties and four lead changes.

The Golden Bears jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set and easily won the set to tie the match, taking advantage of 10 Wildcat hitting errors.

CSP continued that momentum in the third set to win a close battle, but the Wildcats broke an 18-18 tie in the fourth set behind the hitting of Kelsie Cada, who had seven kills and a service ace to tie the match at 2-2.

In the fifth set, Wayne State trailed by 8-7 before CSP scored the next four points to take control and claim the five-set win.

Cada led the Wildcats with 14 kills, three ace serves and 17 digs while Taya Beller had 12 kills and Maggie Brahmer added 10 kills and seven blocks. Rachel Walker had 40 assists and five blocks. Alaina Wolff led the defense with 22 digs while Jordan McCormick had 15 and Jessie Brandl picked up 13.

Wayne State (15-3, 8-2 NSIC) plays at Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn., on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Oct 13, 2011 - Frye installed as 12th WSC President
    Memory Lane - Oct. 13, 2011
    October 13, 2021
    From the Oct. 13, 2011 edition of The Wayne HeraldFrye Installed as 12th WSC PresidentAfter two years, the 'interim' is no longer in front of Curt Frye's title.On Thursday Frye was...
  • Just a pinch of salt necessary for health
    October 12, 2021
    Sodium, one of the two ions that make up salt (sodium chloride), is an essential ingredient for life. It helps keep the body’s fluids in balance and is necessary for proper functioning of...

  • 10-5-1961 - Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs. J. M. Brown, got an early start, which was necessary since the snow was gone by late morning.
    Memory Lane - October 5, 1961
    October 5, 2021
    From the October 5, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: First snow of the year Saturday brought out sleds and called for rolling snowballs by Wayne small fry. Billy Brown, son of Dr. and Mrs...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here