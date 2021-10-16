No. 5 WSC falls to No. 7 CSP in five-set thriller

No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul came away with a five-set win over No. 5 Wayne State in a key Northern Sun Conference volleyball matchup Friday in St. Paul, Minn., winning 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10.

WSC forced 12 Golden Bear errors in the opening set, highlighted by five blocks, to win a first set that saw 14 ties and four lead changes.

The Golden Bears jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set and easily won the set to tie the match, taking advantage of 10 Wildcat hitting errors.

CSP continued that momentum in the third set to win a close battle, but the Wildcats broke an 18-18 tie in the fourth set behind the hitting of Kelsie Cada, who had seven kills and a service ace to tie the match at 2-2.

In the fifth set, Wayne State trailed by 8-7 before CSP scored the next four points to take control and claim the five-set win.

Cada led the Wildcats with 14 kills, three ace serves and 17 digs while Taya Beller had 12 kills and Maggie Brahmer added 10 kills and seven blocks. Rachel Walker had 40 assists and five blocks. Alaina Wolff led the defense with 22 digs while Jordan McCormick had 15 and Jessie Brandl picked up 13.

Wayne State (15-3, 8-2 NSIC) plays at Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn., on Saturday at 2 p.m.