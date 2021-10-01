No. 7 Wildcats sweep Mary in volleyball action

The redshirt freshman duo of Maggie Brahmer and Taya Bellar helped Wayne State make fast work of University of Mary Friday, sweeping the Marauders 25-14, 25-11, 25-17 in Northern Sun Conference volleyball action at Bismarck, N.D.

The pair combined on 24 kills (Brahmer 13, Bellar 11) and hit for a .647 clip to help the seventh-ranked Wildcats to the easy win, improving to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in NSIC action.

As a team, Wayne State hit .273 with 40 kills and 13 errors on 99 attacks, while Mary was minus-.010 with 23 kills and 24 errors in 100 attempts.

Rachel Walker served 12 straight points in the second set and led the team with 34 assists. Defensively, Kelsie Cada had 14 digs, Jessie Brandl added 10 and Brahmer had five blocks.

Wayne State is back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. at Minot State.