Norling earns second Academic All-American award

Wayne State College senior forward Erin Norling has been voted CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America. She is a repeat Academic All-American after earning Second Team honors last season.

Norling maintained a 3.931 grade-point average majoring in biology and pre-physician assistant. Other academic honors this season for Norling include NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic With Distinction Award and NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. She was also an Edward Jones Presidential Scholar Athlete at Wayne State both semesters and earned the initial NSIC Women’s Baskettball Outstanding Senior of the Year Award for her work in the classroom, on the court and making a positive contribution to her team and the institution.

On the basketball court this season, Norling was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Year after she led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding for a second straight season, ranking fourth in the NSIC with 16.3 points per game and eighth in the league at 6.8 rebounds a contest. She was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week three times this season and scored double figures in 12 of 16 games with six games of more than 20 points and three double-doubles. Norling scored a season-best 28 points at Northern State in an 81-73 win and scored 25 points in a 74-60 win over Southwest Minnesota State.

She closed her Wildcat career ranked fourth in scoring with 1,597 points and scored double figures in 84 career games. Norling earned All-NSIC honors every year at WSC, named to the All-Freshman Team in 2018 followed by three straight First Team All-NSIC awards. She scored double figures in 49 straight games through her sophomore and junior seasons and had 10 or more points in 84 of her 104 games played in a Wildcat uniform.

Last season, Norling became Wayne State's first-ever Academic All-American in women's basketball earning second-team honors and was D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team.