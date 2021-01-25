Norling earns second NSIC honor

For the second time this season and fourth in her career, Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling was named the NSIC South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Norling, a 5-foot-11 senior forward, averaged 18 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in road wins over the weekend at Upper Iowa. She accounted for 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Friday’s 84-79 win over the Peacocks and followed that with a 19-point, 12-rebound performance Saturday in a 78-70 Wildcat win for her third double-double of the season.

For the season, Norling leads Wayne State in scoring (17.0) and rebounding (7.9) and ranks fifth and third, respectively, in the NSIC. She is also tied for second in 3-point field goals per game (2.3) and is fifth in minutes played per game at 34.6. Norling is now tied for seventh in all-time scoring at WSC with 1,472 points.