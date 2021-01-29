Peltz signs with Wayne State

Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl has announced that Brooke Peltz of Lincoln East High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State College and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2021 season.

Peltz is a 5-foot-8 libero/defensive specialist who was a four-year starter at Lincoln East High School. She was a three-time Class A All-State honorable mention selection and earned All-Heartland Athletic Conference honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. Peltz closed her high school career with 830 kills (2.5 per set), 812 digs (2.4 per set) and 100 service aces. She was also earned All-City honors as a sophomore and junior.

Peltz helped Lincoln East High School to four district runner-up finishes and served as a captain during her junior and senior seasons. She also excels in the classroom with Academic All-State and All-Conference honors all four years while being named a member of the National Honor Society.

“We are excited about the addition of Brooke to our volleyball team,” remarked Coach Kneifl. “She is a skilled volleyball player that makes others around her better. We are excited to see what the next four years has in store for her as a Wildcat.”

She joins Jazlin De Haan from Orange City, Iowa, Gabrielle Gergen of Janesville, Iowa, Kalli Kroeker of Roca and Taylor Wilshire from Sioux City, Iowa as members of the 2021 Wildcat volleyball recruiting class.