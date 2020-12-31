Home / Sports / Pierce, Auburn to play for Shootout titles

Wed, 12/30/2020 - 7:58pm mikecarnes

Pierce and Auburn will play for the championship in the 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout as both schools’ teams claimed wins in semifinal action Wednesday.

In girls action, Pierce beat Pender 57-31 and Auburn handled Wayne 43-25 to set up Thursday’s championship game in the girls bracket.

In the boys semifinals, Pierce hung on for a 52-46 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic while Auburn got out to an 11-point lead early and came away with a 47-38 win over Wayne to seal the two spots in the boys final.

The LCC boys bounced back with a 64-41 win over Pender to advance to the fifth-place game against Homer on Thursday, while the Lady Bears fell to Hartington CC 40-23 and will play for seventh-place against Winnebago.

Seventh- and fifth-place games will be played Thursday at Wayne HIgh School, with third-place and championship games set for Wayne State College. Action at both venues starts at 9 a.m.

Wednesday’s Results
Boys Games at WHS
LCC 64, Pender 41
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
Pierce 52, Hartington CC 46
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Girls Games at WSC
Hartington CC 40, LCC 23
Winnebago 52, Homer 49
Pierce 57, Pender 31
Auburn 43, Wayne 25

Thursday’s Schedule
Games at Wayne High School
9 a.m. — LCC vs. Winnebago, 7th place girls
10:45 a.m. — Pender vs. Winnebago, 7th place boys
12:30 p.m. — Hartington CC vs. Homer, 5th place girls
2:15 p.m. — LCC vs. Homer boys, 5th place boys
Games at Wayne State College
9 a.m. — Pender vs. Wayne, 3rd place girls
10:45 a.m. — Hartington CC vs. Wayne, 3rd place boys
12:30 p.m. — Pierce vs. Auburn, girls championship
2:15 p.m. — Pierce vs. Auburn, boys championship

Wednesday’s Summaries
Boys Games
LCC 64, Pender 41
LCC        13  18  21  12  —  64
Pender    16  11    9    5  —  41
LCC — Hartung 16, Hall 12, Schmitt 10, Rath 9, Haisch 5, Erwin 4, Roberts 3, Rasmussen 2, Puppe 2, Kvols 1.
PENDER — Maise 12, Vogt 10, Breitbarth 7, Trimble 6, Rabass 3, Beckman 3.
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
Winnebago  18  18  16    5  —  57
Homer          16  17  11  16  —  60
WINNEBAGO — Earth 18, A. Bernie 11, Kearnes 11, Crossbear 10, Berridge 5, Price 2.
HOMER — Kinzie 19, Gilster 15, T. Harris 10, K. Harris 8, Parada 8.
Pierce 52, Hartington CC 46
Pierce                 13    8  16  15  —  52
Hartington CC    10    7  14  15  —  46
PIERCE — Moeller 20, Brahmer 12, Race 6, Watts 5, Roth 4, Scholting 3, Collison 2.
HARTINGTON CC — M. Thoene 14, T. Thoene 13, Bernecker 8, C. Arens 7, Kuehn 4.
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Wayne       4  10    6  18  —  38
Auburn    15  15    6  11  —  47
WAYNE — Phelps 11, Jones 7, Bartos 6, Walling 6, Judd 4, Vovos 2, Agoumba 2.
AUBURN — R. Binder 20, C. Binder 9, M. Binder 8, Frary 6, Patzel 4.

Girls Games
Hartington CC 40, LCC 23
LCC                      6    4    7    6  —  23
Hartington CC    10  11    7  12  —  40
LCC — Hall 8, Christensen 6, Wolfgram 6, Schutte 2, Ericksen 1.
HARTINGTON CC — Wortmann 17, Steffen 10, Kathol 10, Heimes 3
Winnebago 52, Homer 49
Winnebago  11    9  17  15  —  52
Homer          15  11  10  13  —  49
WINNEBAGO — Snyder 26, Cleveland 10, Deal 5, Valentino 4, Kearnes 3, Harlan 2, Means 2.
HOMER — Johnson 19, Rasmussen 12, Elsea 10, Hightree 3, Hrasma 3, Nelsen 2.
Pierce 57, Pender 31
Pierce    13  20  17    7  — 57
Pender     7    9    9    6  — 31
PIERCE — K. Moeller 15, M. Moeller 11, Wragge 10, Simmons 8, Meier 6 Sindelar 3, Lubisher 2, Theisen 2.
PENDER — Wegner 7, Fry 6, Kneifl 4, Ostrand 3, Prokop 3, Lehmkuhl 2, Felber 2, Miller 2, Anderson 2.
Auburn 43, Wayne 25
Wayne     10    7    6    2  —  25
Auburn      4  12  14  13  —  43
WAYNE — Klausen 10, Kruse 8, Longe 5, McManigal 1, Haase 1.
AUBURN — Swanson 16, Binder 7, Baltsensperger 7, Grant 5, Franke 2, Billings 2, Kirkpatrick 2, Maddox 2.

