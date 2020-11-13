Plager steps down as Wayne High coach

Wayne High athletic director Dave Wragge announced Thursday morning that football coach Russ Plager has stepped down from the position after four seasons.

Plager’s time as head coached produced the best results in school history. His teams went 25-17 and qualified for the playoffs three times in four years, highlighted by a run to the Class C-1 semifinals in 2019 and the school’s first home playoff win in 30 years.

“I enjoyed working with the student-athletes over the past four years and I wish the football program the best of luck in the future,” Plager said in a statement.

“The Wayne High School Football improved tremendously over the past four years, and we appreciate the hard work and effort Coach Plager displayed. The culture of the program is in great shape moving forward thanks to Coach Plager’s leadership,” Wragge said.

Plager will continue in his role as principal at Wayne Elementary. A search for Plager’s replacement as head coach will begin immediately.