Post 43 Seniors avenge prior loss with 2-1 victory over Arlington

Wayne’s Post 43 Senior American Legion baseball club got a bit of revenge over Arlington last week, having been shut out in the two teams’ previous encounter 10 days earlier in Wayne. The boys in blue took a 2-1 road decision over Arlington on Wednesday, June 23, to improve to 10-3 this season.

Wayne put the first run on the board in the top of the opening inning when Blake Bartos grounded out, scoring a run. Jacob Anderson brought in the deciding run in the fourth.

The Blue Devils outhit Arlington, 8-4, in the game. Reid Korth and Anderson both had two hits to lead the Wayne bats.

Jacob Kneifl got the pitching win for the Devils. The lefty went six and two-thirds innings, striking out 14 batters and walking one, while allowing just one run (in the final inning) on four hits. Korth threw the last four pitches in relief out of the bullpen, securing the final strikeout and the save.

Wayne is the top seed in the north division of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament that got underway this weekend, receiving a first-round bye, and was scheduled to play No. 4 seed Ponca Tuesday night in Wayne. Following the league tourney, the Blue Devil Seniors will host Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge next Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m.